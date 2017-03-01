Fire crews rescue cat stuck in chimney

Posted 4:44 pm, March 1, 2017, by

HARRISBURG, NC –  A cat in North Carolina is safe tonight after it got stuck in a chimney.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Officials first responded to an animal rescue call at a large two-story home.

That’s when they found out the cat was stuck near the bottom of the chimney and called animal control in to assist.

Thanks to help of firefighters and animal crews, the cat was rescued!

It is expected to be okay.