Fire crews rescue cat stuck in chimney

HARRISBURG, NC – A cat in North Carolina is safe tonight after it got stuck in a chimney.

Officials first responded to an animal rescue call at a large two-story home.

That’s when they found out the cat was stuck near the bottom of the chimney and called animal control in to assist.

Thanks to help of firefighters and animal crews, the cat was rescued!

It is expected to be okay.

*Update* we have a domestic cat that is stuck near the bottom of the chimney in a large 2 stry home, animal control is on the way to assist pic.twitter.com/QbaUaog6r3 — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) March 1, 2017