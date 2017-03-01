Firefighters battle RV fire in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City fire crews battled a RV fire Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a RV parked outside of a home near S.W. 149th and Air Depot caught fire Wednesday afternoon around 2:40.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home.

However, some of the grass in the area caught fire due to the massive flames.

The home owners told firefighters that their grandmother was living inside the RV.

No victim was discovered inside the RV during the primary search.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.