Firefighters working to extinguish house fire in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Bethany.

Around 2:20 p.m. fire crews were called to reports of a house fire near N.W. 39th and Hammond.

Witnesses report seeing flames shooting from the home.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 is headed to the scene.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.