Former Guthrie convenience store owner pays $65,000 to settle allegations he submitted false SNAP claims

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Guthrie convenience store owner has agreed to pay $65,000 to settle allegations that he submitted false claims under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Ali Asghar Khan and ATCH, LLC d/b/a G-Mart submitted claims for SNAP benefits to the United States that were false or fraudulent from March 1, 2011, through March 31, 2013.

Officials believe ATCH and Khan represented that claims for SNAP benefits submitted to the United States were in exchange for qualified food products when in fact they exchanged SNAP benefits for cash and ineligible items.

In order to resolve the allegations brought by the United States, ATCH and Khan paid $65,000.

In reaching this settlement, ATCH and Khan did not admit liability and the government did not make any concessions regarding the legitimacy of the claims.

The agreement allows the parties to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty involved in litigating the case.