Former Thunder star Kevin Durant 'out of action indefinitely' with knee injury

Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant will be out for several weeks with a knee injury he suffered Tuesday night.

Durant suffered a sprained knee and a bone bruise when Golden State teammate Zaza Pachulia fell into the back of his leg in the Warriors’ game at Washington.

Golden State issued a statement saying Durant will be out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Warriors are not ruling him out for the rest of the regular season, but it appears Durant won’t be back in time for Golden State’s second game in Oklahoma City on March 20.

Golden State has beaten OKC three times this year and the game on March 20 will be their fourth and final meeting of the regular season.

Durant was booed heartily by Thunder fans when the Warriors played in OKC on February 11.