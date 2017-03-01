‘I’m a patriot’, former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice proud of judicial nominating process and defends controversial decisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-- The KFOR Flash Point team tackle the controversy surrounding a new Oklahoma Supreme Court appointee along with taking a look at how the court operates.

The former Chief Justice, Steven W. Taylor has had a long and distinguished career. He discusses his vast experience in the Marine Corps as a prosecutor, defense counsel and military judge. Once he left the military he continued his career in law and eventually presided over the state trial of Oklahoma City Bombing conspirator, Terry Nichols.

Judge Taylor says the current Oklahoma system of nominating and appointing justices is working well. He disagrees with current moves to change how that process works. He is proud of the truly independent judiciary and it's role in the three branches of government.

He also says he is a patriot. He loves the law and feels that even when presiding over controversial issues such as abortion and the 10 commandment question is simple, you follow the law. It doesn't matter if people criticize the outcome, because he followed the law, which he took an oath to uphold.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The panel also discussed the new EPA administrator who is Scott Pruitt the former Oklahoma Attorney General.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video