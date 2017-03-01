Man accused of murdering, dismembering woman held without bond

OKMULGEE, Okla. – The man accused of killing and dismembering the mother of his child was in court on Tuesday after being charged in the case.

Earlier this month, a gas station employee found a human torso in a suitcase that had been thrown in a dumpster in Okmulgee.

Authorities suspected the remains belonged to 25-year-old Ashley Mead, a Colorado mother who was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work.

Investigators soon became concerned for Mead’s 1-year-old daughter, Winter, who was also missing.

However, Winter was found in Okmulgee in the custody of her father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore.

Authorities arrested Densmore for charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Officials believe Densmore killed Ashley in Colorado, and may have partially dismembered her body in Louisiana.

However, investigators say they still have not recovered all of Ashley’s remains.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Densmore should be held without bond.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set to begin on May 4.