Marlow’s Joe Dial Elected to National High School Hall of Fame

Former Marlow high school pole vaulter Joe Dial was elected to the National High School Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Dial set the national high school record for the pole vault his senior year in 1981, vaulting 17' 9 1/2", a record which stood for 18 years.

He won four individual state championships in the pole vault before going on to compete at Oklahoma State, where he won the NCAA outdoor pole vault national title four times.

Dial was the first collegiate pole vaulter to clear 19 feet, and in 1986 held the world record in the pole vault.

Dial will be officially inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on July 2 in Providence, Rhode Island.