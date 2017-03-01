× Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Kansas

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – The Mississippi murder suspect at the center of a nationwide manhunt was arrested in Kansas.

Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, was taken into custody in Pratt, Kan. after he allegedly shot a clerk and led police on a high-speed chase.

Deaton has been on the run since Friday after his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, was found strangled to death inside her Mississippi home.

He is the prime suspect in his girlfriend’s death.

According to WLBT, he is also accused of shooting at another woman as she was jogging in Rankin County, Miss. and is a person of interest in another Mississippi murder.

On Monday, officials said Deaton was spotted in Tulsa, Okla.

Tuesday night, authorities say Deaton took his crime spree to New Mexico.

Around 6:30 p.m., Deaton allegedly forced a couple in Sandoval County, New Mexico into the truck of the woman’s car, KOB reports.

When the couple escaped from the truck, Deaton reportedly shot the man and then kidnapped the woman.

The man was later rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

After shooting the man, Deaton held the woman at gunpoint and took her to a nearby home.

When Deaton and the woman entered the home, Deaton asked the couple inside for keys to a van, KOB reports.

The couple complied and Deaton and the woman escaped in the van.

Later, officials say the woman was able to escape by jumping out of the van.

She was treated for superficial wounds.

Deaton then reportedly made his way back to the scene of the kidnapping and took the woman’s car.

Overnight, officers in Pratt, Kansas attempted to pull the vehicle over because it was reported stolen.

However, Deaton refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

Officials say he eventually abandoned the car and ran to a convenience store where he shot the clerk before stealing a vehicle from the parking lot.

According to KSN, Deaton later crashed that vehicle while fleeing from police.

He was immediately arrested.

According to WLBT, charges are pending with multiple county courts across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.