NFL GM Unhappy Joe Mixon is Not at NFL Combine

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn expressed his displeasure on Wednesday about OU running back Joe Mixon not being at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Mixon is not among the running backs who will work out for NFL scouts.

The NFL instituted a conduct policy last year in which players who have convictions involving violence, use of a weapon, domestic violence or sexual assault are not invited to the Combine.

Mixon punched a woman in the summer of 2014 and was suspended from the Sooner team for a year, eventually receiving probation following a plea agreement.

Quinn believes most NFL teams would like to see Mixon for themselves and interview him at the combine.

“We’re going to leave the door open on Joe. I think it’s really disappointing that Joe’s not here. We come here to see the best college football players, so there are 330, 340 some-odd players here, and for him not being here because of those issues, personally I don’t think that’s real fair because we have a lot of investigation that we want to do on him,” Quinn said. “To get him in one spot for all the teams would have been great. I’m not part of the decisions about how guys are chosen, but I think it is a disappointment that a guy like him, and a few others you can put in that category, that we’re going to be chasing around in the month of March and April, and it’s really unfair to the players to be honest with you.

“So the door’s open, and I’d like to be able to get a chance to sit down with the people that know Joe, or Joe, and see what the circumstances were around the incident.”