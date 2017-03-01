Norman man dies after being struck by bus

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman man was killed after being struck by a bus.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, 65-year-old Donald Robinson was struck by a charter bus while crossing the street.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Unfortunately, Robinson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to a police report obtained by the Norman Transcript, Robinson was not in or near a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Robinson worked at the local Goodwill.

His coworkers told the Norman Transcript that they will miss him and his sense of humor.

No criminal charges have been filed against the bus driver.