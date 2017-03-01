North Carolina VA investigating after veterans forced to wait hours in excruciating pain

DURHAM, N.C. – Photos of a pair of veterans waiting for medical treatment has caused a stir on social media.

Steve McMenamin told WRAL that he went to the Durham VA on Friday after experiencing back pain, but he soon realized that other patients were in a lot worse shape than he was at the time.

McMenamin says two veterans were forced to wait for at least three hours before being seen by a doctor for excruciating pain.

“Very shaky, trembling and he was asking for help. He was getting pretty desperate,” McMenamin said.

In a Facebook post, McMenamin’s wife claims one of the men asked for a place to lie down to catch his breath, but was ignored. He ended up lying on the floor before being told to get up.

Jesse Lee, a Vietnam veteran, was forced to wait for hours after experiencing horrific phantom pains after a leg amputation.

“Somebody in real bad pain should be seen,” Lee said. “It felt like a railroad spike was going through my foot. It’s like one of the worst pains you’ve ever felt in your life.”

McMenamin posted the photos on Facebook, which got the attention of the VA.

“Our mission is to provide the highest level of health care to veterans, so upon learning of the incident, I took swift action. The employee was immediately removed from patient care pending the results of an internal review,” the Director of the Durham VA Medical Center said in a statement to WRAL News.