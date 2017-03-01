Oklahoma City man arrested for allegedly murdering 94-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - After 3 years and 8 months, with the help of partial DNA and tips, police were able to catch Robert Leon Hashagan for the murder of Evelyn Goodall.

"I didn’t think they ever would. How many times do they ever catch a guy like that," said Easter Gower, Goodall's niece.

Police say Hashagen broke into Goodall's home in July 2013 and attacked the 94-year-old in her kitchen.

According to court documents, Hashagen was wearing a wig and putting on some of the victim's clothing.

Documents also state he duct taped the victim's arms and legs and placed furniture on top of her.

"It was really torture," said Gower.

Goodall's cause of death was listed at multiple blunt force trauma.

At the time of the attack, her home had been broken into three other times.

"One time she got away and ran next door and he took her to the hospital," said Gower.

Police believe Hashagen is connected to at least one of the other break-ins.

"She had a back door that was very easy to get into and we tried to get her to get an emergency necklace and she was just hard-headed. She was kinda eccentric if you might say," Gower said.

Hashagen once worked as a certified police officer for the OU Medical Police Department in the late 80's.

Court documents say because of that, Hashagen was familiar with how evidence is collected.

They also say he tried to destroy evidence by "throwing powder around the house," filled up jugs and then threw water around the house.

Now that Hashagen is behind bars, Goodall's family wants to move on.

"Well, I believe in forgiveness. You have to forgive people. It's pretty hard sometimes, but I wouldn’t want the death penalty," said Gower.

Hashegan has been arrested before.

He has convictions for possessing meth, drug paraphernalia and gun charges.

He's now facing the charge of first-degree murder.