Oklahoma City Thunder signs free agent guard Norris Cole

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following a big win over the Utah Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder is getting a little help.

On Wednesday, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced that the team has signed free agent guard Norris Cole.

Cole is a two-time NBA champion whose career averages span 7.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2 rebounds.

Cole won two NBA championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

He was unsigned as a free agent this off season after averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Pelicans. He joined the Chinese Basketball Association but left just two months later after suffering an injury.

The Vertical reports that Cole’s contract was for the remainder of the season, and will place him as Russell Westbrook’s backup.