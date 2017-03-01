Oklahoma Democrats joining national movement #FightingforFamilies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Democrats are joining in a national movement known on Twitter as #FightingforFamilies.

Democrats say several of their bills that would have helped working families were shot down this legislative session.

Those bills included equal pay for women, providing family and medical leave, paid sick time and raising the minimum wage.

Lawmakers in states across the country are using the #FightingForFamilies movement to advocate for an agenda that raises incomes, provides economic security and levels the playing field for working families.

Sarah Stewart will have more on the movement tonight at 5 p.m. on NewsChannel 4.