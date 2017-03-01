Police investigating alleged bacon theft from Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who they say was trying to ‘bring home the bacon.’

The Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly stole $30 worth of bacon from a store in northeast Oklahoma City.

Investigators say a man stuffed the bacon down his shirt and then walked out of the Smart Saver without paying.

Police say an employee tried to stop him, but he refused to stop or give the bacon back.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.