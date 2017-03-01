Police search for suspect after assault in northeast Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect after an assault in a northeast Oklahoma City motel.

The assault was reported around 7:15 p.m. last Tuesday in the 1800 block of E. Reno Ave.

A police report states the suspect is described as an over 6-foot, black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly seen leaving the scene wearing a navy blue and white T-shirt with jeans and a do-rag.

According to the report, he then got into a red Dodge or Jeep.

Police released video Wednesday of the suspect at the motel’s counter, asking for the public’s help in locating him.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.

Police said you can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.