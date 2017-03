Temperatures are running much cooler today after a strong cold front last night.

Look for lots of sunshine and afternoon highs topping out in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds will be a bit breezy through the day, but will relax tonight.

Under clear skies, look for lows in the low 30s tonight.

A gradual warmup begins tomorrow with mid 60s warming to nearly 70 by Friday.

Warm temps last through the weekend with 70s Sunday.

While we will have a few clouds, rain chances are very low.