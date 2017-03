OKLAHOMA CITY – Who’s ready for a mini Russell Westbrook?!

The Thunder star and soon-to-be father posted a picture on social media around noon Wednesday, announcing the month his baby’s due.

The picture shows him kissing his expecting wife Nina’s baby bump with the caption: “5/2017.”

-5/2017- 🙏🏾 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Congratulations, Russ and Nina!

Fans are excited to Thunder Up with the little MVP in May!

The couple was married in married in 2015.