× 2 children found safe after vehicle stolen in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two children have been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in south Oklahoma City.

The carjacking was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 1300 block of S. MacArthur.

Police said the children are 1 and 2 years old.

The vehicle is described as a 2008 white Chevy Tahoe with damage and a family stick figure sticker on the back.

There is no tag information at this time.

.#breaking @Chopper4Jon is headed to a carjacking. 2 kids said to be in car. 1 & 2 years old. Be looking for a white 2008 Tahoe @kfor pic.twitter.com/pPTTkr2rsA — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) March 1, 2017

Police said the mother stopped and was changing her baby’s diaper, when she was approached and assaulted by a suspect.

The suspect then reportedly took off with the vehicle.

Police said that’s when the mother ran into a nearby business for help.

Breaking: wht 2008 Chevy Tahoe w/ rear damage & stick family sticker. SUV involved in carjacking & 2 kids inside. Near I-40/MacArthur @kfor pic.twitter.com/xurZhjnLu2 — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) March 2, 2017

The suspect is said to have tattoos on his face and hands and be missing part of his left eyebrow.

If you have any information, contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.