“We should have done this years ago,” Real ID measure approved by Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would allow Oklahomans to become compliant with a national law has been approved by the Oklahoma Senate.

Come January 2018, a state ID not compliant with the Real ID Act won’t be accepted to board a flight anywhere in the country.

That’s why law makers in Oklahoma are taking the steps to prepare after receiving multiple extensions to comply from the federal government.

“It’s a shame we put ourselves in the position where we needed the help of others. We should have done this years ago,” said Senator David Holt.

Holt has been pushing for a measure that would allow Oklahoma to comply.

“We wanted to give people options, you know, there’s been a lot of objections to Real ID, and that’s why we were in this situation because the legislature in 2007, we had banned any compliance with Real ID,” Holt said.

After passing through the Senate, the bill just needs a signature from the governor.

It would allow Oklahomans to choose between a Real ID and one similar to what we have now, leaving an option available for those concerned about privacy and information stored.

“So, we wanted to acknowledge that but, at the same time, we heard from our constituents that they wanted to have a driver’s license that allowed them to fly, that would allow them to go onto military bases and into federal buildings,” Holt said.

However, law makers are hoping for one more extension from the federal government.

“We will be subject to the airplane requirement in January. We will not have Real IDs in people’s hands in January, but we feel pretty good that they will acknowledge what we’ve done here,” Holt said.