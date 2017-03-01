Widow of fallen Navy Seal honored with standing ovation during president’s address

WASHINGTON – The wife of a fallen Navy Seal attended President Trump’s first address before lawmakers on Tuesday night.

In an emotional moment, the president recognized the widow of Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens.

Owens died of wounds suffered during a raid in Yemen earlier this month against Al Qaeda.

Trump insisted the mission was successful despite Owens’ death, saying Owens had died “battling against terrorism and securing our nation.”

Owens’ widow, Carryn, received a prolonged standing ovation from those in the chamber.

She had tears streaming down her face as she mouthed “I love you” while looking upward.