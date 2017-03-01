‘You’re a big inspiration to me,’ Woman, jewelry club give back to those who need it most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Maybe it’s in our DNA.

Or, perhaps it’s growing up surrounded by red clay.

But there’s something about Oklahomans that sets us apart.

A kindness. An empathy. A caring heart.

Nancy Perdue is just one example of that.

She and other ladies at Silver Elm Estates have a Jewelry Club.

They take donated beads and jewelry and turn them into new necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

They use the proceeds from their jewelry sales to help others.

The proceeds may go to scholarships, athletic gear, food for animals in need, and more.

“Mostly we started out as women helping other women to get better jobs and we paid tuition," Nancy says.

Bead by bead, Nancy has changed lives, despite her own health challenges.

Thanks to the help of First Fidelity Bank, Jackie Worley was able to Pay it 4Ward to Nancy.

"She's constantly putting her problems aside to take care of others. When she has a bad day, she gives herself an hour and then she moves along. And I think that's what gives her the strength and courage is helping others," Worley said. "And you're a big inspiration to me. You get up and keep pushing even when you don't have the energy to do that. You all do a wonderful thing here with the jewelry."

The Jewelry Club has raised nearly $20,000 over the past four years.

If you’d like to donate old jewelry beads to their cause, you can send it to:

Silver Elm Estates Jewelry Club

2100 36th Ave NW

Norman, OK 73072

"They're always looking for somebody that can come in to help. Anytime someone's looking to get rid of old jewelry, or old beads or something, they're always looking for that," said the Executive Director of Silver Elm Estates, Jennifer Boydstun.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.