Colorado woman killed in crash, Oklahoma man critically injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Colorado woman has been killed and an Oklahoma man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in central Oklahoma.

An OHP report says 57-year-old Judy Jonas of Aurora, Colorado, died in the crash Wednesday southeast of Seminole.

The report says Jones was northbound on a Seminole County road when she apparently failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a truck that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 270.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized in critical condition.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.