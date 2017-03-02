Crews extinguish apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews battled an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

Officials responded to the scene at 5001 NW 10th Street in Oklahoma City.

Residents were evacuated and all got out safely.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out at the Wentwood at MacArthur Apartments.

The fire was contained to two upstairs units.

There was smoke damage to other units.

No injuries were reported.