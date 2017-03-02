Crews extinguish apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews battled an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

Officials responded to the scene at 5001 NW 10th Street in Oklahoma City.

Residents were evacuated and all got out safely.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out at the Wentwood at MacArthur Apartments.

TAC 6: Apartment fire at the 5000 block of NW 10th. Bystander Mario Arrue got footage of us arriving on scene. pic.twitter.com/92N72KeN6k — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 2, 2017

The fire was contained to two upstairs units.

There was smoke damage to other units.

No injuries were reported.

TAC 6: Apartment fire at the 5000 block of NW 10th — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 2, 2017

TAC 6: The main body of the fire appears to be out. Crews are checking for hidden fires. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 2, 2017

TAC 6: Apartment fire at the 5000 block of NW 10th pic.twitter.com/iKdzgPHQgA — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 2, 2017