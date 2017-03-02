Former US missionary in Haiti accused of child sexual abuse

MIAMI – U.S. authorities have charged an Arkansas man with sexually abusing children while working as a missionary in Haiti.

Daniel Pye became well-known among missionaries in Haiti as he helped coordinate relief efforts in Jacmel after the January 2010 earthquake.

Pye ran a missionary orphanage in Haiti.

He was jailed for about five months in Haiti in 2011 amid a dispute with members of his U.S.-based mission over property belonging to their home for children.

Following a two-year investigation, prosecutors in Miami have charged Pye with four counts of traveling from South Florida to Haiti to engage in sexual conduct with children.

According to the Miami Herald, prosecutors say Pye allegedly molested three of the girls under his care.

Four victims were listed, but the abuse was focused around a then 6-year-old victim.

According to the complaint obtained by the Miami Herald, “she said Pye had sexually abused her every day, whether his wife was home or not, beginning in 2008, when she was approximately six (6) years old, and ending … in 2011.”

A second victim who was 9-years-old at the time, told officials she saw Pye molest the first girl, as well as him having sex with another victim.

The other victim was reportedly 12 or 14 years old.

A judge in Arkansas set bond at $5,000, but prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to reverse the decision.

He remains in custody.