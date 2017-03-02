× Funding to solve cold cases across Oklahoma is cut

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office has relied on a National Institute of Justice grant for many years now to solve cold cases.

The grant, Using DNA Technology to Identify the Missing, was actually awarded to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, and Oklahoma sent all samples there at no cost to the state.

Earlier this week, they were notified that the grant is no longer funded and they will no longer be able to use that lab without paying.

Anthropologists with the ME’s office worry this will now be a roadblock to solving cold cases and missing person cases.