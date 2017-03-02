Game wardens rescue injured bald eagle near Oklahoma border

ALFALFA COUNTY, Okla. – A bald eagle is now getting treatment after being found by a group of game wardens in Alfalfa County.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says that three game wardens were checking deer cameras just south of the Kansas border when they stumbled upon an injured eagle.

Immediately, the game wardens could tell that the eagle was weak because it barely struggled when it was captured.

After getting the bird into custody, they handed it over to the Iowa tribe for rehabilitation.