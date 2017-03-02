× Gov. Fallin plans to sign REAL ID compliance measure into law

OKLAHOMA CITY – After nearly 10 years, Oklahoma will soon work to become compliant with a federal law involving the REAL ID Act.

The act was put in place in 2005 to improve the reliability of state issued ID’s, making it harder for terrorists to obtain fake IDs.

However, Oklahoma passed a law in 2007 that said our state wouldn’t comply with the REAL ID Act.

Critics cited concerns about how our information will be stored.

In January, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that Oklahoma had received an extension through June 6, 2017 to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act.

But, the department warned that if the state failed to act during the 2017 legislative session on legislation committing Oklahoma to all the REAL ID requirements, the state could be denied for other extension requests.

Without the extension, federal agencies would have been prohibited from accepting Oklahoma driver’s licenses as proper identification cards.

Beginning on Jan. 22, 2018, a driver’s license or state ID from a state that is not compliant with the REAL ID Act will not be accepted to board a commercial aircraft within the United States.

Last month, House Bill 1845 was proposed, which would resolve the law and give Oklahomans the choice of either getting a REAL ID compliant license or keeping their current Oklahoma driver’s license.

The measure also allows individuals to opt to retain their noncompliant licenses or identification cards. The bill quickly made its way through the Oklahoma House and the Oklahoma Senate.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin announced that she will sign the REAL ID compliance bill at 2 p.m., adding that it was priority measure for the governor.