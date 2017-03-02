× Health officials: 48 Oklahomans have died from the flu

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say 11 more deaths have been recorded as the flu continues to spread across the state.

In recent weeks, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the virus is having a greater impact on Oklahomans.

Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says 48 deaths related to the flu have been recorded.

Officials say residents in Tulsa County has been hardest hit by the flu this season, leading to 13 deaths in that county.

Oklahoma County has seen five deaths and 272 hospitalizations related to the virus.

Although the virus continues to affect people across the state, the latest data shows that the worst may be over.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s hospitalizations chart shows a dramatic decrease in the number of hospitalizations last week.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department recommends flu vaccinations and hand hygiene to avoid the dangers of the flu. If you sneeze or cough, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue.

Also, if you feel ill, stay home and go to a physician right away if symptoms persist.

Vaccination is important for those at high risk from flu complications including people 65 years of age and older, young children, pregnant women, persons with chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart disease, neurologic conditions and other long-term health conditions.