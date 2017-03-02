× Home Depot hiring more than 400 workers in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Home Depot announced plans to hire more than 400 workers in Oklahoma City this week.

The home improvement retail store is preparing for spring, which is the company’s busiest selling season, by hiring over 400 associates in Oklahoma City.

Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile optimized careers site.

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Click here for more information on how to apply.