Inmates come to aid of detention officer during unprovoked attack

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A detention officer in Florida is recovering after he was suddenly attacked from behind by an inmate.

Authorities tell WFTS that Hillsborough County detention deputy D. Hernandez was injured when 22-year-old Kiondre Zachery tried to strangle him with a towel.

Fortunately, other inmates came to Hernandez’s aid, but the unprovoked attack has many on edge.

“This incident highlights the extreme danger the men and women working at the Hillsborough County Department of Detention Services face everyday,” a release from the sheriff’s office said. “It also shows that because most inmates know that the deputies inside the pods are not adversaries and are treated fairly and with respect. Due to the overall professionalism and respect that detention deputies display towards the inmates on a daily basis, the inmates came to the deputy’s aid preventing the deputy from being seriously injured.”

Hernandez received a twisted ankle, bruised knee and abrasions to his neck as a result of the attack.

However, experts say things could have been a lot worse had the other inmates not stepped in when they did.

Zachery was in jail on a burglary charge, but is now facing a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.