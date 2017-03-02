Man convicted of murder nearly 10 years after crime

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A decade after an elderly man was found murdered inside his McClain County home, his murderer was convicted of the crime.

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 74-year-old Burney Ray Bounds was found dead in his home in 2007.

Investigators say Bounds had been bound with duct tape and strangled with a belt. A hair, several fingerprints and a palm print were all found at the scene, but didn’t match anyone in a nationwide database.

Officials continued investigating the case over the years, and eventually linked DNA to 56-year-old Howard Mason, Jr.

Mason was arrested and put on trial for first-degree murder.

On Thursday, the jury convicted Mason of the crime and sentenced him to life without parole.