OBU announces plans to build its first football stadium in more than 70 years

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Oklahoma Baptist University announced plans to build its first football stadium in more than 70 years on Thursday.

Director of Athletics Robert Davenport said many elements of this project remain under review, including construction costs and fundraising.

He hopes to see these plans finalized by the summer.

Construction of the stadium, expected to sit just north of OBU’s John Wesley Raley Chapel, would bolster the Shawnee university’s successful 2013 return to collegiate football.

It would provide vastly improved training facilities, lockers, seating, press facilities, amenities to boost the fan experience, and other vital infrastructure.

Davenport said the new landmark also promises to add important resources for OBU’s 20 other varsity sports, its 10 bachelor’s degree programs, and numerous ministry efforts.

These additions include vitally needed meeting space, an academic center for all students, and increased opportunities for campus activities.

“We want to create something that would not just get used during football on game day,” said Davenport. “We want to host high school playoff games. We want to host soccer tournaments, concerts, graduations. We want to build a nice facility and use it as much as possible.”

The new football stadium is under development with Sparks Reed Architecture and Interiors of Tulsa.

“We’re very excited about the future of OBU athletics and helping them get to where they want to go with their athletic program,” said Sparks Reed principal and co-founder David Reed.

Current OBU football stadium plans start with a pair of 75-foot-tall brick and steel structures to overlook each sideline.

These would provide modern press box facilities for both the football and soccer fields, plus private suites, a hospitality level, and stadium seating for more than 6,000 spectators.

That would double current seating at Crane Family Stadium in the Eddie Hurt Jr. Athletic Complex, where the OBU Bison played their first four seasons.

That facility utilizes the school’s track and field infield, with bleachers to seat 1,500 on each sideline.

Stadium construction proposals also feature a three-story athletic building that would arch around the south end zone.

This would provide offices for all school athletic programs; a team theater room for film screenings, press conferences, and other gatherings; weight training and therapy rooms with hydrotherapy pools for all athletes; football locker rooms; a student academic center; meeting rooms that could serve as stadium luxury boxes; stadium restrooms, and OBU’s athletic hall of fame.

A grassy knoll along the north end zone promises additional blanket seating around the stadium’s large scoreboard.

“Right out of the gate, it will be a big facility that will gather attention just because of its size,” said Davenport. “It will be a landmark for the entire campus.”

It also will strengthen OBU’s return to collegiate football competition.

School officials say the 107-year-old co-educational Christian liberal arts university dropped its original gridiron program in 1940 due to financial constraints and the onset of World War II.

OBU restarted its football squad with the 2013 season in hopes of bolstering male enrollment and improving its campus environment.

“It kind of validates a collegiate athletics program,” Davenport said. “From a recruiting standpoint of your general student body, almost every one of them had football when they went to high school. They just kind of expect that in the fall. So from a student life perspective, I think it just adds to that campus atmosphere.”