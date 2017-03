× Breaking: Officials investigating possible plane crash near Enid

GARFIELD COUNTY –¬†Officials are investigating a reported plane crash near Enid Thursday afternoon.

The plane allegedly went down near the Enid Woodring Regional Airport.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to the crash.

It is unsure if there are any injuries.

NewsChannel 4 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.