Fire officials: Eight units damaged at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are currently battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the 4700 block of N.W. 36th St.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings.

Fortunately, crews were able to get control of the fire and keep it from spreading to other buildings.

TAC 4: Apartment fire pic.twitter.com/z9MX33X2G5 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 2, 2017

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Officials say about eight units were damaged by the blaze.

At this point, there is no word on what caused the fire.