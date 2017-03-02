Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to attempted robbery, armed robbery of local convenience stores

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man accused in an armed robbery of a local convenience store and an attempted armed robbery of another convenience store is finally behind bars.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say a masked man held up a clerk at the Sooner Flash Mart near N.E. 10th and Sooner Rd.

The robber was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the words “Cali” printed on the front.

Authorities believe the suspect may be the same man who attempted to rob another convenience store in Oklahoma City last week.

On Saturday, an armed man tried to rob the Circle L store in the 9900 block of N. Western.

However, the suspect ran out of the store when the clerk pulled out a pistol.

A surveillance camera outside the store captured video of the suspect’s face as he was walking away.

The man was wearing the same “Cali” sweatshirt in both videos.

On March 1, authorities were able to track the alleged suspect down and arrest him.

Matthew Laster, 19, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for attempted robbery and robbery with a firearm.