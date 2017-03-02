× Oklahoma City, Norman schools hosting teacher job fairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pair of local school districts is looking for teachers who are in need of a job.

The Oklahoma City Public School District is hosting a career fair on March 2 at John Marshall Mid-High, located at 12201 N. Portland Ave.

District officials say there are nearly 120 available teacher positions for next school year. The career fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Norman Public School District is hosting a teacher job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 2 at the Nancy O’Brian Center for Performing Arts, located at 1801 Stubbeman Ave.