Oklahoma City Zoo’s Facebook Live makes major announcement regarding beloved California sea lion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fans of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden were able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how zookeepers take care of the animals, thanks to technology.

The Oklahoma City Zoo participated in Animal Planet’s Facebook Live, which featured several zoos from around the country.

The first time the zoo was featured on the Facebook Live, viewers got to watch the African Painted Dogs get their checkups and shots.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then, viewers got to see Pearl, a California sea lion, undergo an ultrasound to see if she was pregnant.

It seems Pearl is pregnant with another pup!

Phoenix, a female California sea lion, was born on June 25, 2016, to mom Pearl and dad Xander.