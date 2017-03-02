× Oklahoma City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each March, thousands of visitors head to downtown Oklahoma City to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Oklahoma City’s St. Patrick’s parade allows guests to watch a parade, enjoy live music and even see authentic Irish step dancing.

However, organizers say those revelers will need to find another way to celebrate the Irish holiday this year.

“Due to the timing of various construction projects and other events in the downtown area, the O’City St. Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed for 2017. However, there is still a St. Patrick’s Day block party at Tapwerks on March 17, and a green-themed public art display that weekend,” a statement by the O’City parade read. “We look forward to the O’City St. Patrick’s Day parade returning to the streets of downtown Oklahoma City next year and contributing to [the other] events in the downtown area in the near future.”