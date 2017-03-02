Oklahoma woman admits to stealing from murder victim’s funeral fund

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from a fund that was meant to help the family of a murder victim.

In 2015, 20-year-old Stormy Lusk’s body was found by her roommate inside their Ardmore home. Investigators say Lusk had been shot in the head.

Police eventually arrested Aaron Everett Park for the murder, but he committed suicide two days after his arrest.

In all, 92 people donated to a GoFundMe account that was supposed to help Lusk’s family.

However, prosecutors say Robin Faulkenberry embezzled more than $5,000 from the account.

“We were already broken, and she just made that worse for us,” Dana Taylor, Lusk’s aunt, told KXII.

Faulkenberry pleaded guilty to embezzlement and could face up to 5 years in prison.