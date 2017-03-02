× Parents speaking out after teaching assistant charged with bringing harmful chemical to school

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Parents are speaking out about after a teaching assistant allegedly brought a harmful chemical to school, which forced the evacuation of students and faculty.

The incident occurred on Dec. 7, 2016 at Krouch Early Childhood Center when a teaching assistant brought butyric acid to school, which is a substance that causes bees to vacate their hives.

According to the probable cause affidavit, staff members became sick from the odor.

They suffered from lightheadedness, dizziness and nausea.

According to court documents, Lori Heffley is charged with biomedical assault, which is a felony.