Student pilot not injured after plane flips at Tulsa airport

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say no one was hurt after a small plane flipped over at Jones Riverside Airport in Tulsa on Thursday.

Tulsa television station KJRH reports that the plane was flown by a student pilot from the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. The school says the student was on a solo flight when the plane flipped over upon landing.

The student was not hurt.

The school says an investigation into the incident is underway. The plane sustained damage to the engine and tail fin.