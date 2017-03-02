× Teacher pleads not guilty to failing to report Perry abuse

PERRY, Okla. – An elementary school math teacher has pleaded not guilty to accusations he failed to report student complaints of molestation and sexual abuse.

Jeffrey Sullins, 51, said nothing as he appeared in Noble County court Thursday afternoon.

Parents of abuse victims looked on from the gallery.

Police said Sullins called his students liars after intercepting notes describing a teaching aide’s inappropriate contact.

Arnold Cowen, 85, is the volunteer now facing felony charges, accused of molesting at least 20 girls.

Elementary school principal Kenda Miller, 51, is also charged of failing to report the abuse, which may have led to at least 10 additional students becoming victims.

District Attorney Brian Hermanson will try the case himself, an assistant told the court Thursday.

Hermanson has asked Judge Nikki Leach to recuse himself from all three cases, citing bias and preferential treatment for Miller and Sullins.

Both Sullins and elementary principal Kenda Miller have asked the judge to recuse himself. @kfor pic.twitter.com/sY7jDBR5YA — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) March 2, 2017

Leach, who has already recused himself from the Cowen case, brushed aside the accusations in the courtroom.

His daughter-in-law is a teacher in Perry schools and recruited Cowen years ago but nothing about their relationship shows bias, he said.

Sullins is due back in court Apr. 27.

Jeff Sullins pleads not guilty. Judge will not recuse himself. @kfor pic.twitter.com/0DPfmErdbr — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) March 2, 2017

Miller will appear Mar. 24, and Cowen’s next court date is May 8.