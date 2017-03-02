Third man in custody in connection to deadly shooting of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have made a third arrest in connection to the shooting death of an Oklahoma City man.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of S. Kelley.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Antwon Chamblee critically wounded in the front yard.

Chamblee was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

Last month, police released surveillance pictures from a convenience store near S.E. 66th and I-35 that shows two men walking into the store with Chamblee less than an hour before his death.

Investigators believed the two men had critical information regarding Chamblee’s murder.

In mid-February, police arrested 17-year-old Courterris Swain in connection to Chamblee’s death.

Swain is facing charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and first-degree murder.

A week after Swain’s arrest, police made another arrest in connection to Chamblee’s murder.

Steven Wallace, 20, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Wallace is facing charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and first-degree murder.

Authorities then issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old David James Wilson in connection to the murder.

Investigators say a witness told police that Wilson also shot the victim.

Wednesday afternoon, police located and arrested Wilson.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder and two counts of threatening to perform and act of violence.