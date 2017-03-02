Tulsa physical therapist arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to teen girls

TULSA, Okla. – A man in Tulsa was arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching and sending messages to young girls.

Investigators believe Richard Johns, 32, used his job as a physical therapist to target the girls, according to Fox 23.

His clients, who were in their teens, say he sent sexually explicit photos and messages to them through the app called “Snapchat.”

One of the victims alleges that during a therapy session, Johns inappropriately touched her.

Johns reportedly did admit to sending the photos.

Officials think there could be more victims.