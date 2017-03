We’re looking at great conditions as we close out this week!

Sunny skies will be the rule today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s for this Thursday.

Look for another frosty tonight as skies remain clear and lows head to the low 30s.

Friday looks spectacular with more sun and upper 60s.

Another warming trend takes us into the weekend with a few more clouds and low rain chances Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!