85-year-old woman shot on her own front porch in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An 85-year-old woman was shot on her own front porch in Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 a.m., police an 85-year-old woman was sitting on her porch in the 1300 block of N.E. 14th when a man in a black truck shot her.

The woman was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities say she is on guarded condition, meaning she is being watched heavily to see if her condition gets worse.

Investigators are still working to determine why this happened.

If you have any information that can help police, please let them know.