Alabama drive-in theater opts not to air ‘Beauty and the Beast’ because of reported homosexual character

HENAGAR, Ala. – The owners of an Alabama drive-in theater say they are taking a stand in regard to a new Disney film.

The Henagar Drive-in Theatre in DeKalb County took to Facebook to share why they are refusing to air Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

“If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it,” states the post. “If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”

According to the Facebook post, the owners are referring to the news from the movie’s director that the new live-action film will debut its first gay character.

Beauty and the Beast Director Bill Condon describes the LeFou character as “somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston.”

The owners say they will not show the film because they “will not compromise on what the Bible teaches.”

As of December 16th the Henagar Drive-In is under new ownership. Movies scheduled prior to that date and four weeks after this date were not scheduled by the new owners. That being said…It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out. When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is “premiering” their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie “there will be a surprise for same-sex couples”. If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That’s fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!

While many people have criticized the decision, others agreed with the owners of the drive-in.