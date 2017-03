WARR ACRES, Okla. – Authorities are asking for your help identifying a man who allegedly stole an unattended bag from a local library.

On Feb 28, officials say a man left a bag unattended at the Warr Acres Library.

Surveillance video shows another man taking the bag and leaving the library.

Officials say the bag contained a tablet computer, an iPhone and other personal items.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photos below is asked to call the Warr Acres Police Department at (405)789-3329.